Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – A lady has taken to social media to celebrate the completion of her divorce process.

In a tweet shared on her handle, the lady expressed her joy and stated that the ‘trauma, endless mental and emotional abuse and haunting threats” are now behind her.

Her tweet reads;

‘Alhamdulillah!! I’m officially divorced!!! I’m filled with joy and relief! The trauma, the endless emotional and mental abuse, the haunting threats finally, they’re all behind me. The chapter of darkness has come to an end.And I couldn’t be happier.’