Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – A TikTok user has made a firm decision in a bid to stop being a lukewarm Christian.
The lady took to the social media platform to share a video of herself burning some skimpy outfits she had worn in the past.
She added that the decision was taken to serve God in spirit and in truth.
Watch the video below
