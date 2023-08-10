Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Kylian Mbappe will be training with Paris Saint-Germain’s ‘B’ squad on Monday morning, August 7, as his feud with the club continues.

The 24-year-old striker is in a stand-off with the French champions over his failure to sign a contract extension.

The Frenchman has entered the final year of his contract and PSG are trying to offload him to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer after giving up hope of him signing an extension.

The situation between player and club has become increasingly toxic in the past few weeks, with Mbappe determined to get his move to the Bernabeu by whatever means necessary.

PSG accepted a world record £259million bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal last month, but Mbappe refused to even speak to them.

They also recently offered him a contract extension containing a ‘guaranteed sale’ clause for the end of this season, though the 2018 World Cup winner turned it down, demanding a free transfer instead.