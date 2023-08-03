Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Tiktok has been turned into a prostitution den as Kenyan ladies flock to the popular social media app at night to market their erotic services.

They offer all manner of erotic services ranging from nude videos, steamy photos, and live nude video calls.

They go live and pin their phone numbers for interested clients to reach out to them.

A video of a Kikuyu woman marketing herself to sex-starved men has surfaced.

She went live on TikTok and marketed her services which include “kunyonga’’( self-pleasure) and nude video calls.

“Kunyonga ni mia mbili na video ni 150,” she was heard saying in the video.

This comes even as the government plans to regulate explicit content on Tiktok.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo expressed concern about a trend by Tiktok users going live during the wee hours of the night – 11 pm to 3 am – to share explicit content.

“We will review the law guidelines to protect social media users,’’ he said.

Watch a trending video of the woman ‘hawking’ her erotic services on TikTok.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.