Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – A Kenyan lady who has been selling nude videos to men for as little as 100 bob and marketing herself through Tiktok Live seems to be making good money, even as people criticize her.

She flaunted a 65-inch Samsung TV which she bought using the money earned from offering erotic services online and lashed out at those criticizing her for doing online prostitution.

She claims that before she ventured into online prostitution, she was living in a mabati house in the ghetto.

Has life has greatly improved ever since she started selling nude videos and entertaining sex-starved men on TikTok for money.

Watch a video of her flaunting the 65-inch Samsung TV while lashing out at those criticizing her.

