Friday, August 18, 2023 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has written a demand letter to former presidential aspirant Peter Kenneth and three companies requesting them to pay a Sh 1.14 billion tax.

The taxman states Kenneth and companies— including 37 shareholders of Mayfair Bank— filed capital gains tax (CGT) returns for the transfer of shares in December 2022 for transactions that were finalised in 2023, therefore under-declaring the taxes.

By the end of December last year, the sale of unquoted shares, property, as well as intangible assets such as software and business goodwill attracted a lower CGT of 5.0 percent.

KRA maintains that these taxpayers disposed of their shares in the three companies that paid CGT tax in December last year for deals that had been completed this year.

“A transfer occurs when property is sold, exchanged, conveyed, or disposed of in any manner.

The due date (tax point) for capital gains is upon registration of the transfer instrument in favour of the transferee,” says the letter.

“Analysis of CGT data revealed that some taxpayers fraudulently filed CGT returns for transfer of shares in December 2022, before the actual transactions had taken place, with an aim of paying CGT at five percent, therefore, evading payment of CGT at 15 percent (effective 1st January 2023).”

Trouble for Mr. Kenneth and 36 other directors in Mayfair Bank started when they went to pay taxes after the sale of their stake in the bank.

The sale of the final 49 percent stake in Mayfair CIB Bank to Egypt’s Commercial International Bank, KRA noted, was finalised on January 31.

Shareholders who sold their remaining stakes in Mayfair to CIB, including Mr. Kenneth, lawyer Ambrose Rachier and city tycoon Amos Gichuki Ngonjo, the taxman notes, paid CGT amounting to Sh139.95 million instead of Sh419.9 million.

The KRA is demanding Sh279.97 million from Mayfair shareholders who pocketed a total of $40 million (Sh5.75 billion) for the sale of their remaining stakes in the small lender to CIB.

When contacted, Mr. Kenneth said that the shareholders and the KRA had since agreed on a payment plan to settle the tax liability and that they already paid the first installment.

