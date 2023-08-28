Monday, August 28, 2023 – A 30-year-old lady was arrested at Obunga area in Kisumu in connection with theft after 49 mobile phones and one laptop believed to have been stolen were recovered from her house.

According to a report by the police, the electronic gadgets had been stolen from members of the public.

She was taken to police custody awaiting to be arraigned in court.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.