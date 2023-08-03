Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, has revealed why President William Ruto is determined to kill the Jubilee party.

According to Kioni, President Ruto is scared of the achievements of the former ruling party.

The embattled Jubilee party secretary general said because of this, Ruto thinks the only way to beat their record is by destroying the party.

He dared the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to try and achieve better than what Jubilee did because they are now in charge of the country.

“Let me tell you the big story behind Jubilee.

“The record that was achieved by Jubilee is one that UDA is so scared of and the only way they think they can deal with it is by erasing Jubilee.

“Since you are the ones in office, just do better than Jubilee.

“We agree we didn’t do what Kenyans expected, so do better and stop thinking about us throughout,” Kioni said.

He further questioned why President Ruto would be interested in a party he has many times declared dead.

Kioni said that is double-speak on the part of the ruling regime.

“You can hear him say Jubilee is a sinking party. Ruto himself said Jubilee is a dead party.

“Why are they then interested in a copy?”

The Kenyan DAILY POST