Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Embattled Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has revealed by President William Ruto is hell-bent on destroying former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.

Speaking during an interview, Kioni stated that Ruto and other leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza coalition are out to destroy the party because they feel threatened.

The former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament (MP) particularly pointed out that the Head of State had fears that the party would be a threat to his coalition’s plans in 2027.

“The regime under Ruto is out trying to destroy what they think will pose a threat to them in 2027.

“It is the same reason we saw Ruto and his cabinet telling the world that you are late we are going to sack you, the perfect mentality,” Kioni stated.

At the same time, Kioni noted that Ruto was scared that his party’s record may not amount to the record the Jubilee party has recorded so far.

Therefore, the only way to beat them was to ‘erase’ the party.

He also wondered why the current regime was bothered by the Jubilee party yet they claimed it was a ‘dead’ party.

He further urged the ruling regime to aim higher and achieve better than what Jubilee had achieved when it was in government.

“Let me tell you, the big story behind Jubilee.

“The record that was achieved by Jubilee is one that UDA is so scared of and the only way they think they can deal with it is by erasing Jubilee.

“Since you are the ones in the office, just do better than Jubilee.

“We agree we didn’t do what Kenyans expected, so do better and stop thinking about us throughout,” he stated.

“You can hear him say Jubilee is a sinking party.

“Ruto himself said Jubilee is a dead party.

“Why are they then interested in a copy?” he posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.