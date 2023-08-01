Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance senator has asked President William Ruto to apologize to Kenyans over the killing of protestors during the anti-government protests organized by the opposition.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday, Migori County Senator Eddy Oketch described the president as ‘insensitive’ for putting the blame solely on the opposition.

He further expressed displeasure with the manner in which the head of state hailed the police for maintaining order during protests, saying it praised police brutality against citizens.

“First of all I must say this with a lot of humility is very disappointing to see someone who would want to be respected as president of this country talk like that on public forum and on TV because he is being very insensitive to the people who have lost their lives,” Oketch said.

“That public apology should actually come from the president, because of the loss of lives that we have seen in this country, the brute force that we have seen, in fact to some extent profiling a community.

“We have seen it because of people who hold autonomy and monopoly of force,” he added.

The Migori Senator further accused Ruto of not recognizing the pain and suffering of the people who lost their loved ones in the protests.

“You have seen the president go around the country, not at any single time has he ever recognised the pain of mothers who are crying for their sons, some are young as 17 years old who have been shot in the streets,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST