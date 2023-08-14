Monday, August 14, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has warned Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders and supporters against demonstrations if bipartisan talks collapse.

Speaking on Sunday in Nyeri, CS Kindiki said he won’t allow opposition politicians to instill fear among Kenyans to achieve their personal ambitions.

“The political class has embarked on dialogue, and as they convene to deliberate on various issues, violence should never be part of the equation,” Kindiki said.

He added, “Should the leaders agree or disagree on any issue, no one will be allowed to terrorize or blackmail the people of Kenya through violence and destruction of public and private properties.”

The Interior CS vowed to ensure peace prevails in the country.

“The peace and tranquility of our country is a singular and collective responsibility for all citizens, their political, religious, or community differences notwithstanding,” Kindiki added.

Raila Odinga, who is the head of Azimio One Kenya Alliance, and his coterie had warned of a resumption of demos if the Kenya Kwanza Alliance side is not serious in talks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST