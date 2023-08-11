Friday, August 11, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has revealed the genesis of the bad blood between him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview, Ichung’wah revealed that Uhuru’s constant shouting and threatening led to their fallout and subsequent blacklisting.

According to the Kikuyu MP, a disagreement over the funding of the Universal Health Care that was one of Uhuru’s brainchild projects and the ensuing threats from the former head of state over the matter led Ichungwa to block Honorable Kenyatta’s mobile phone number on his device.

At that time, Mr. Ichungwa was the Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriations Committee in the 12th Parliament.

“People were lying to Uhuru in his government so he happened one day to call me at night about 11:30 pm and I could tell the state he was in at that time,” Ichung’wah narrated.

“He was livid, shouting, threatening me ‘you undermining my government’, so when he shouted too much I asked him ‘Your Excellency, if I am becoming a problem as your Chairman of Budget, why don’t I resign and you get another chair who will not undermine you if you think I am undermining you? Otherwise, Your Excellency, if you allow me one minute I can explain to you,” he stated.

According to the Parliamentarian, he explained to Uhuru Kenyatta that there was no funding in the budget for the program because it was being transferred to net domestic borrowing; and that former cabinet secretary Ukur Yattani was lying to him about the funding for the program.

Apparently, upon hearing this, Uhuru allegedly continued shouting, threatening, and insulting Mr. Ichungwah, swearing that he would crush and finish the former Budgets Committee Chairperson.

Without giving it much thought, “in his own stupidity”, Ichungwa allegedly responded by asking the president not to threaten him.

“I told him ‘Your Excellency, please don’t threaten me’. I could hear him bang the table and telling me he was not threatening me but telling me.

“I told him that what he was asking me to do was not possible and I will not do it. He then told me ‘Ichungwa utanijua, utaniona. I will crush you,” continued Mr Ichungwa.

It was then that the Parliamentarian told Uhuru he did not appreciate the threats, telling him to do his worst- the worst being killing him – to solve his problems.

He then informed the president that he would block his number and asked that any further communication between them be channeled through the Leader of Majority, then Aden Duale, and this allegedly further ignited Uhuru Kenyatta into issuing more threats.

Mr. Ichungwa claimed he hung up on the president but he called back and upon answering and restating his position on being threatened, Ichungwa once again disconnected the call and proceeded to block Uhuru Kenyatta’s number.

The Kenyan DAILY POST