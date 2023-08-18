Friday, August 18, 2023 – National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has savagely attacked Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, for criticising United States Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman.

Whitman, who spoke on Tuesday during the annual devolution conference in Eldoret, said last year’s presidential election was free and fair and President William Ruto won fairly and squarely.

Following her remarks, Raila who lost to Ruto in the election, said Kenya is not a US colony and urged Ambassador Whitman to let Kenya handle its internal affairs.

“Tell the rogue ambassador Kenya is not a colony of the United States.

“Keep your mouth while you are here.

“Otherwise, we will call for your recall back to your country,” Raila said amid cheers from a section of the participants.

But in response, Ichung’wah, who is also a Kikuyu Member of Parliament, urged Raila to stop threatening the ambassador and focus on the 2027 elections.

“Now Raila relax. The Ambassador is simply stating the obvious that the elections of 2022 were transparent and fair.

“STOP threatening her, you can’t recall her from nowhere baba,” he said.

The fiery lawmaker added that Raila should learn to protest peacefully and unarmed, adding that nobody has a quarrel with protests and demonstrations.

“Live with the truth of losing an election and focus on 2027 now.

“Meanwhile, maandamano must never be about Violence,” he stated.

