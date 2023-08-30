Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Kim Kardashian is reportedly embarrassed and worried’ by her ex-husband Kanye West after his indecent exposure during a boat trip in Italy and outings with his new wife, Bianca Censori.

The reality TV star, 42, who shares four kids with the rapper, 46, believes ‘something clearly isn’t right’ and doesn’t know how she will ‘explain it all to the kids’ according to a source who spoke with The Sun.

Earlier this week, the rapper was pictured flashing his naked buttocks during a boat ride with Bianca, 28, in Venice, with tourists later calling for the couple to be ‘arrested for indecent exposure.’

‘Kim’s been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca – like how will she explain it all to the kids?’ the insider revealed.

‘She’s embarrassed and worried for him – he’s wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn’t right.’

The source appeared to be referencing recent snaps of Kanye walking barefoot through the streets with a bottle in hand, while Bianca left little to the imagination in a racy nude catsuit.

‘It’s hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she’s pulled back into it.’

‘It’s like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage.’

‘She’d rather put it behind her and forget about it.’

Meanwhile, Kanye and Bianca have been causing a stir during their recent trip to Venice because of her very revealing outfits.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February of 2021. The pair share four children together – North, 10, Psalm, four, Saint, seven, and Chicago, five.