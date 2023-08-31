Thursday, August 31, 2023 – President William Ruto may be behind the impeachment plot against Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi if Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa’s revelation is anything to go by.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Thang’wa, who is also the Kiambu Senator, claimed that the wrangles between Wamatangi and the Members of the County Assembly (MCA) had attracted the attention of President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

He alleged that Ruto read a riot act to Wamatangi during a trip to Githurai after the governor collided with senior Kenya Kwanza officials.

According to the former Kiambu County Speaker, Ruto stated, “You came to this party late, and if you cannot work towards the manifesto of Kenya Kwanza, then you are not part of us.”

He alleged that the President further ordered the governor to familiarise himself with the Kenya Kwanza manifesto since he joined the party late in the lead-up to the 2022 General Election and did not have sufficient time to review it thoroughly.

Thang’wa, however, did not reveal the date of the Githurai rally in context nor the agenda of the tour.

Ruto has only toured Githurai, once, on August 5, 2023, during his tour of the Central Region.

Nevertheless, the Senator added that Ruto was involved as a last resort in efforts to end the row between MCAs and Wamatangi.

The head of state was allegedly roped into the wrangles after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Thang’wa attempted to intervene, as per the senator’s accounts.

“We called a meeting for mediation and dialogue with MPs from Kiambu County and the Governor. I asked the DP to invite us so that we could talk,” Thang’wa narrated.

According to Thang’wa, the governor started addressing irrelevant matters after arriving at the said meeting.

“He started remarking on how he was removed from a WhatsApp group,” the UDA Senator alleged, adding that Wamatangi refused to heed the direction outlined by the Deputy President.

MCAs have constantly accused Wamatangi of belittling them and mismanaging funds, accusations the governor vehemently refuted and alleged that the lawmakers were blackmailing him.

