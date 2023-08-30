Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi is yet again in trouble after a section of Members of the County Assembly threatened to impeach him.

Speaking during a press conference, at least 37 MCAs said they would not entertain the governor’s style of leadership.

The visibly angry MCAs accused the governor of working in isolation without involving them in the day-to-day running of the county.

Led by Majority Leader Paul Macharia Wambui, the MCA claimed that Wamatangi has been hindering the assembly oversight role by working with select elected officials and compromising the service delivery.

“We are sending a warning to Governor Wamatangi and in case he doesn’t change, we will deal with him as the law stipulates,” he said.

On his part, Karuri MCA Peter Njoroge Wainaina said Wamatangi has not been using the county resources properly saying he has paid more attention to working with Wamatangi foundation officials and ignoring MCAs.

“We have resolved that we won’t allow Wamatangi to derail development, Wamatangi must constitute the government fully, or else we take the law, “he said.

“We are not limited to impeachment and we won’t allow Wamatangi to mismanage the County as we watch, “he said.

Githiga Ward MCA Ruth Waithera raised concerns over the governor’s failure to submit the names of Chief Officers for approval claiming that Wamatangi was working with those who served the past regime.

Waithrea also said that the Governor was operating without a substantive County Secretary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.