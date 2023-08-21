Monday, August 21, 2023 – Senator Boni Khalwale went ham on President William Ruto for trying to undermine Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Speaker Moses Wetangula.

This is after he met Luhya leaders without Mudavadi and Wetangula; something he said was unacceptable.

Speaking at a church service yesterday, Khalwale warned Ruto against any attempts to sideline Mudavadi and Wetangula.

The outspoken senator expressed his displeasure after the president met a section of Luhya leaders led by United Democratic Alliance Party Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

According to Khalwale, the leaders in question were misleading the president by pretending to be kingpins of the Western region.

Khalwale reminded the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader that Mudavadi and Wetangula remain the kingpins of the Western region.

“When I see on social media some drama about photos, some people trying to Those people are not our leaders.

“If you to gain entry into Western, you must go through Musalia Mudavadi, Moses, and Boni Khalwale.

“And president, don’t lose that focus,” Khalwale said.

At the same time, Khalwale reminded Ruto that the Mulembe community supported him, knowing he would support them in the 2032 elections.

“I told my people that if you became the president, Luhya land would not be the same and that development will be realized in the region.

“Secondly, in the same way, we removed Uhuru, and by the time you exit, a Luhya will take over from you.”

“We support the president from today until 2032, and we need to see development like in other areas. We want to inherit your seat after your presidency,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST