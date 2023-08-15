Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – A section of Kericho Members of the County Assembly has vowed to impeach Governor Erick Mutai, following investigations into the use of money that was raised for Londiani accident victims.

The MCAs, led by Kericho County Assembly Majority Leader Phillip Rono, accused Mutai’s government of misappropriating Ksh 14.5 million raised by well-wishers to help the Londiani victims.

“We’re going for a short recess but when we’re back, we’ll immediately form a select committee to look into this report and after that, we’ll bring a motion into the house – of impeachment,” the majority leader remarked.

The governor is now being called upon to take decisive action against six county officials alleged to have been behind the misappropriation of the funds and ensure the full rule of the law applies.

According to the MCAs, the misappropriation of funds contributed to helping Londiani victims painted a very bad picture of the county to the public.

They are now calling for fast action taken against those involved to ensure the image of the county is not tainted.

They have also called for the de-whipping of nominated members of the county assembly who failed to show up to the Kericho county chambers.

The leaders noted they all had a mandate to serve the people of Kericho and hence would not condone any delinquency from leaders.

A special committee formed by the County Assembly of Kericho to investigate how the Ksh14.5 million for victims of the Londiani junction road accident was utilized, revealed glaring discrepancies in the payments made by the donation committee.

