Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has told President William Ruto that Kenyans want to see action in his fight against corruption and cartels.

In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, Miguna said Ruto should desist from talking too much and instead deal mercilessly with these cartels who have been looting billions.

Miguna said he would take Ruto seriously when he orders the arrest of four-dollar billionaires who used to serve as Cabinet Secretaries in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

“Until I see despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s 4 Dollar Billionaire thieves and their PRINCIPALS in handcuffs and their STOLEN public property restored to the public, I am not celebrating President @WilliamsRuto’s threats to the corrupt. Kenyans want to see ACTION. Not words!,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

Ruto has been threatening corrupt cartels in the country but no action has been taken to apprehend the suspects.

