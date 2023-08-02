Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Kenyans are starring at another spike in fuel prices in the coming months after international agencies lifted the lid on diminishing oil inventories worldwide.

According to Reuters, an international media outlet, the diminishing inventories are creating an imbalance in the law of supply and demand.

In some states, the demand for crude oil has already surpassed supply, creating a shortage.

Economists project that the reduction in inventories will see the price of crude oil increase from Ksh11,978 per barrel to Ksh12,834 in the coming months.

The shortage was caused by Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut its oil production significantly.

This is instructive since the Gulf country is the leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

At the beginning of July, both Saudi Arabia and Russia announced plans to cut their oil exports with the aim of improving prices fetched per barrel.

Saudi Arabia in particular noted that it would cut up to 1 million barrels per day for the months of July and August reducing the barrels produced per day to 9 million.

Russia, on the other hand, was on course to slash over 500,000 barrels per day in the month of August.

The decision came just a month after fuel in Kenya recorded a steady spike in prices after President William Ruto increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel from 8 percent to 16 per cent.

On July 1, Super Petrol rose by Ksh13.49 to retail at Ksh195.53 per litre while Diesel increased by Ksh12.39 to retail at Ksh179.67. Kerosene, on the other hand, retails at Ksh173.44.

If the prices shoot up, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) is likely to review its own pricing which may result in prices crossing the Ksh200 mark.

Commuters who use public transport are already feeling the pinch with continuously rising matatu fares.

In April, EPRA could not commit on the likelihood of oil prices decreasing after President William Ruto’s government sealed an oil deal with gulf states.

