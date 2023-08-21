Monday, August 21, 2023 – Kenyans living in the diaspora have attacked opposition leader Raila Odinga for criticising United States ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman.

For the past few weeks, Raila Odinga has been firing salvos at the ambassador after she stated that last year’s presidential election was free and transparent and that President William Ruto had defeated him fairly.

“Tell the rogue US ambassador Kenya is not the United States! Kenya is not a colony of United States!,” Raila said in one of the forums.

But Kenyans living asked Raila Odinga to measure his utterances and desist from making “immature” statements that have the potential to ruin Kenya’s relationship with the US and other foreign countries.

“Ambassadors bridge between nations, enabling communication, cooperation, and the exchange of ideas.

“They work tirelessly to foster understanding, resolve conflicts, and build partnerships that transcend borders.

“This is what Ambassador Meg Whitman has been doing.

“Today, as communicated by the President, the US is the number one destination for our exports.

“We Kenyans living in the US can attest that we have access to Kenyan products easier than before, said the Dallas team,”

