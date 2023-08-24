Thursday, August 24, 2023 – An aggrieved woman has taken to social media to expose a lady who goes by the name Clanet Jean on Facebook for wrecking her marriage.

She alleges that Jean has been sleeping with her husband and insulting her kids.

She went ahead to claim that she knows where her husband meets Jean for sex and threatened that she will storm in and teach her a lesson that she will never forget.

The jilted woman further threatened to leak nudes that Jean has been sending to her husband and warned her that if she continues sleeping with him, she would seek the services of a witch doctor.

Below are photos of the alleged homewrecker.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.