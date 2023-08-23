Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – A Kenyan man has been ordered by the HIV and AIDS Tribunal to pay Sh850,000 in general damages for divulging the purported HIV status of an acquaintance through a comment made within a political WhatsApp group.

The Tribunal established that the actions of the accused, identified in case documents as FO, amounted to a breach of the HIV and Aids Prevention and Control Act (HAPCA).He was found to have improperly disclosed Mr. PMM’s status, whether based on facts or perceptions to WhatsApp group participants without rightful authorization.

PMM had told the court that he and FO were members of the same political WhatsApp group linked to a political party’s team in the Western region.

He narrated that on July 3, 2022, during a political debate within the WhatsApp group, he shared a comment that contrasted with FO’s views on the possible winner of a constituency’s parliamentary seat.

While responding, PMM revealed that FO retaliated by publicly sharing a comment on the WhatsApp group, purporting that he was HIV positive.

The post was visible to every group member, resulting in subsequent experiences of stigma and a degradation of dignity.

PMM privately asked the respondent to stop making false HIV status allegations and insults in various political WhatsApp groups.

The respondent, however, showed no remorse and continued his behavior.

Mr. PMM also informed the tribunal that he experienced discrimination within the group and other similar groups, where some members engaged in ridicule and debates over his HIV status.

He also noted that he is currently undergoing counseling to address these issues.

On the other hand, the respondent did not formally respond or present himself in the case, despite being properly served with the claim.

Consequently, the proceedings continued in his absence.

In its verdict, the tribunal acknowledged that it had previously determined that an individual’s HIV status is a personal matter and should not be divulged to third parties without the affected person’s consent as per Section 22 of the HAPCA.

“Taking into consideration the testimony of the claimant and the evidence tendered in support of his claim and the infeasibility of quantifying stigma, we do find that the claimant suffered discrimination and stigmatisation,” ruled the tribunal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST