Thursday, August 17, 2023 – A young Kenyan man sustained serious injuries after he was attacked by some ruthless goons reportedly hired by his wife’s mpango wa kando.

The goons are said to have stormed his house where they beat him up and inflicted life-threatening injuries on his body.

A video shared on social media shows the victim lying in a hospital bed writhing in pain.

A friend had gone to visit him in the hospital accompanied by the victim’s kids.

He was seen comforting his kids even as he fights for his life in the hospital.

He is expected to undergo surgery.

According to a social media user, the man has always been faithful to his wife.

However, his wife is cheating on him with another man who is richer than him.

His wife’s mpango wa kando hired goons to teach him a lesson.

Watch the heartbreaking video.

