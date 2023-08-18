Friday, August 18, 2023 – A Kenyan lady who has been promoting her business on Twitter was embarrassed after her Twitter account was hacked by people she owes money and her nudes posted.

Her Twitter handle, @Shinealnaturals, was littered with her nudes after it was hacked.

“I have videos of you masturbating. You sent them to Mr Charles Maingi Muturi a married man.

“He almost lost his wife because of you,” the hacker posted and went ahead to post the embarrassing video.

“Unless she pays, I will expose her the entire day.

“We are tired of being used. Over 200K of work,” the hacker further tweeted.

Luckily, she managed to recover her account before more damage was done. However, some people had already downloaded the videos and posted them on Telegram.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.