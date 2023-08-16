Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Joseph Siror explained the various losses incurred by the company, which often lead to high power prices reflecting on consumers’ bills.

Speaking during an interview, Siror attributed price increases to technical and commercial losses, with the former incurred during the transmission and distribution of power.

He, however, assured that they were working on lowering the losses as reducing them to 0 percent is not impossible.

According to Siror, commercial losses, on the other end, were often caused by illegal connections and vandalism.

Siror explained that the higher the voltage of the transmission, the lower the technical losses incurred by the company.

He further elaborated that the losses are reduced by 25 per cent when Kenya Power doubles the voltage.

The energy company embarked on various projects to ensure a consistent high-voltage supply.

The high-voltage Turkwel-Ortum-Kitale Power line will provide an alternative transmission evacuation route for the Turkwel power plant and reduce the circuit distances from 400km to 138km, ultimately reducing the number of technical losses incurred.

During the distribution of power, lengthy transmission lines contribute to higher technical losses and often result in consumers buying fewer units at higher prices.

Longer transmission lines have increased resistance which affects the flow of electricity.

However, Siror lamented that some of these lines are yet to be completed due to various reasons, including contractors declaring bankruptcy in the case of the Sondu-Homabay-Awedo project.

According to the CEO, Kenya Power predominantly uses aluminium as the conductor in most of its transmission lines.

Aluminium is cheaper than copper, easily available, and has a better conductivity-to-weight ratio but bends a lot more than copper.

Besides the type of conductor, Siror explained that the thickness also contributes to the number of losses incurred.

A thicker conductor minimises the technical losses as it has lower resistance to the flow of electricity; thus, less energy is lost.

