Thursday, August 18, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has hit out at the US Ambassador Meg Whitman over her comments regarding the 2022 elections at the ongoing Devolution Conference.

Speaking at the Uasin Gishu Conference yesterday, Raila described Whitman as a rogue ambassador, accusing her of meddling in Kenyan affairs.

He indicated that they would push to have the ambassador recalled if she continued with the alleged meddling in the country’s affairs.

“The rogue Ambassador must be told that Kenya is not a colony of the United States of America.

“She must respect Kenyans or keep her mouth shut,” he stated.

Raila also criticised Whitman for her statements on the protest, adding that the truce between President William Ruto and Azimio emanated from the protests.

He indicated that protests were protected in the constitution and had born good fruits in the country in recent years including devolution.

“If maandamano can led to a dialogue between Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah and Kalonzo Musyoka, then everything is good with maandamano,” he stated.

During her presentation at the devolution conference on Wednesday, Whitman expressed that the 2022 General Election was the most credible in Kenyan history.

She stated that the move by the Supreme Court to uphold the election victory of Ruto was also a testament to the free and fair process.

“I arrived in Kenya days before the August 2022 General Election; what I witnessed was nothing short of remarkable.

“Kenya held, what many analysts and commentators say, was the free-est, fairest, and most credible election in Kenyan history,” Whitman expressed.

“The elections were observed by international and local organizations, and the results were upheld by the Kenyan Supreme Court, and power was transferred orderly and peacefully.”

Raila has previously accused unnamed foreign powers of meddling in the last year’s election.

