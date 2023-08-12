Saturday, August 12, 2023 – In a bid to save its face, the Kenya Bureau of Statistics (KEBS) has clarified that the statement by Acting Managing Director, Esther Ngari, that some products manufactured locally and sold in supermarkets are not tested was taken out of context.

In a statement yesterday, the agency revealed that for products to be placed on the shelves, they need to have a diamond mark of quality – a superior mark issued only after the product undergoes a thorough testing process.

The question of fake products entering the market surfaced after Ngari admitted that the agency trusts the manufacturers, who are certified, to protect consumers by selling high-quality goods.

KEBS thus argued that products undergo a five-step process to ensure compliance with the current standards in the market.

The first process involves vetting the manufacturer to verify that they are a registered legal entity.

KEBS then inspects the manufacturing premises to assess the capability of the manufacturing process to guarantee that the products will be safe for human use or consumption.

The agency also added that it samples and tests the product before issuing a certification mark.

The manufacturer must sign a certification contract with KEBS, which is a systematic guide to guarantee that the manufacturer shall implement the quality assurance activities as agreed throughout the validity period.

According to KEBS, it continuously monitors the products after they are released to the public during the certification’s validity period.

Additionally, the agency conducts surveillance inspections, with sampling done at the factory or market.

KEBS emphasised that its mandate is to provide standardization and ensure that products sold in the market conform to the standards to enhance and safeguard and enhance the life of the consumer.

Ngari’s admission raised concerns from the members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) who claimed the agency was sleeping on its mandate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.