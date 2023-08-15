Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Kate Middleton, 41, has been phone calling her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, 38, late at night as a “kind gesture” in an effort to mend his fractured relationship with the royal family, according to the UK’s Closer Weekly.

“Kate has been in touch with Harry to tell him to keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks,” an unnamed source claimed to the outlet.

The source also alleged that throughout the turmoil in the family, Middleton’s relationship with Harry has “remained intact.”

“She feels very sorry for him right now,” the source continued.

“Seeing him go through all these setbacks is very difficult to witness and it tugs at her heartstrings — especially as his court trial is taking place so close to their home.”

According to Closer Weekly’s source, even though Middleton has allegedly extended the olive branch, it doesn’t mean that William, 41, is ready to do that just yet.

“It’s obviously an extremely sensitive and delicate situation between many of the other senior royals and especially William, who has made it very clear that he is not yet ready to sit down with Harry for peace talks or any type of open dialogue for that matter,” the source explained.

“But Kate wants to keep those lines of communication open and pave the way for long-term peace with the whole family — William included — down the line,” the person continued, noting that Middleton wants Harry to know that there are people who still care about him.

Harry’s relationship with his family has been strained for years, especially following the January publication of his bombshell tell-all memoir “Spare,” where he branded his older brother, Prince William, his “arch-nemesis.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, have endured a number of disappointments in recent months, including a split from Spotify after signing an estimated $20 million deal in 2020.

Harry visited London in June to testify against the publisher of UK’s Daily Mirror as part of his ongoing claim that its journalists hacked his phone years ago.

Also, he was granted an allowance last month to take News Group Newspapers to trial over allegations it used “illegal methods” to gather information against him, according to People.