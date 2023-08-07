Monday, August 7, 2023 – Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has weighed in on International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan’s visit to Kenya.

In a statement, Karua said Khan’s visit raises the ICC’s credibility at a time when both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza have written to it over violence witnessed during anti-government protests.

She also claimed that Mount Kenya University founder Simon Gicharu who is hosting the ICC Chief Prosecutor is a close friend of President William Ruto.

“ICC prosecutor Karim Khan was hosted in Kenya this weekend by Mount Kenya University and its founder a friend of his former client William Ruto at a time both the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza regime have written to ICC on the situation in the country, especially the killing spree of unarmed protestors by police is not only suspect but also a blot on the credibility of ICC,” said Karua.

Her remarks come after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino asked Khan to consider appointing other prosecutors to investigate acts of police brutality during the anti-government demonstrations in the country.

According to the ODM legislator, Khan has no capacity to investigate the matter due to his closeness with President Ruto having represented him in ICC after the 2007 post-election violence.

“Karim Khan you are not the best person to investigate matters in Kenya because of conflict of interest….some time back when President William Ruto was in ICC you represented him therefore what do we expect as Kenyans if you are the person going to investigate crimes against humanity?

“This amounts to professional misconduct.

“I would advise you to appoint other prosecutors to come to Kenya to investigate this matter,” said Babu.

