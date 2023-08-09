Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua still has a bone to pick with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan even after recusing himself from all Kenyan cases due to his links with President William Ruto.

On Monday, Khan’s office said he will not participate in any cases regarding Kenya over what he termed as a conflict of interest.

Khan was President William Ruto’s lawyer at the ICC when he faced charges of crimes against humanity.

“The prosecutor was in Kenya in a private capacity to receive an honorary degree.

“Please note that pursuant to Article 42.7 of the Rome Statute, Mr Karim A. A Khan KC in his capacity as the prosecutor of the ICC has recused himself from all Kenyan cases,” Khan’s office said.

Karua, who had raised concerns about Khan’s presence in the country, termed his recusal as not enough and demanded more from him.

However, he did not disclose what more he had to do after withdrawing from Kenyan cases.

Karua had raised eyebrows about Khan’s visit to the country saying her coming was suspicious considering that the Azimio la Umoja coalition had raised issues with ICC regarding police brutality.

Khan was in the country last where he attended a graduation ceremony for Mt Kenya University where he was awarded an honorary degree.

