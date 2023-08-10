Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Homa Bay Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, on Wednesday walked out of an interview in KTN, claiming he was not impressed by the views of some of the leaders who had also been called to debate on some of the issues affecting the country.

Kaluma had been invited together with Gatundu South MP, Gabriel Kagombe, political analysts Javas Bigambo and Fanya Mambo.

Most specifically, Kaluma was not impressed by the position of Kagombe, who seemed to agree with the idea of the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome who accused the Azimio One Kenya Alliance of hiring dead bodies from mortuaries to generate sympathy from Kenyans and paint police officers as killers.

After it became obvious that they were not on the same page with Kagombe, Kaluma dramatically asked to be relieved of the debate panel.

Kaluma, who is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said that the leaders were being illiterate and not being competent to engage with him on matters to do with the livelihoods of Kenyans.

