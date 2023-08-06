Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has opened up to reports that Opposition Leader Raila Odinga left him and other Azimio bigwigs out of talks with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu.

Speaking during an interview, Kalonzo confirmed that indeed Raila met Suluhu without his Azimio entourage but clarified that Raila kept them informed on all developments.

The former Vice President explained that President Suluhu’s itinerary was to talk with Raila and President William Ruto before meeting other leaders.

“Raila invited Karua and I plus other top Azimio leaders for lunch.

“During that time, he told us that he had communicated with the Tanzanian government about Suluhu’s visit,” Kalonzo cleared the air.

The Wiper leader further clarified that Raila flew to Nanyuki alone, where he had a one-on-one meeting with Suluhu.

Despite the Azimio brigade missing out on the discussion, Kalonzo reassured them that they had no worries about being excluded from any agreements made by Raila.

“We thought it was wise for Raila to hear out Suluhu.

“We asked him not to make any commitment before talking to us,” Kalonzo explained.

The Wiper Leader took Raila’s cue asserting that Ruto was the one who invited Suluhu to Kenya to mediate between the opposition and the government.

Kalonzo also seized the opportunity to apologize to the Tanzanian people for what he described as the humiliation of their President by Ruto.

