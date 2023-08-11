Friday, August 11, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has demanded the resignation of Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome.

Speaking in Siaya on Friday, Kalonzo said Koome cannot get away with the killings that have been happening during Azimio demos.

“The only way he can get away with this is to resign.

“Even if he resigns, it is not enough.

“We have been in demonstrations before, but this time it was a war not tear gas.

“They wanted to finish off our people and Raila Odinga,” he claimed.

The Wiper Democratic Movement party leader said the police have failed to arrest goons during the battle at Pipeline.

“He has not made arrests and yet he was heard talking about the invasion of northlands and no one has been apprehended as well. Who can trust Koome?” he posed.

“I got away with it in Mathare, what we saw were not the normal lorries we know.

“I don’t believe police team brutality should be in the dialogue team. It should be addressed separately.”

Kalonzo said Koome has failed in integrity.

“My advice today, if there is rule of law in Kenya then the president can also sack him,”

“He does not qualify to be the Inspector General of police. How can he say politicians hired bodies?” he asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.