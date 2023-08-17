Thursday, August 17, 2023 – Kalenjins have reasons to celebrate in this government of President William Ruto.

This is after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revived all stalled road projects in Rift Valley.

Speaking in Eldoret town when he launched the tarmacking of National Oil-Reale Hospital-Sports Club-Bishop Muge Link Road and Junction in the town, Gachagua said roads that stalled in the Rift Valley because of bad politics will be revived as earlier planned.

The DP noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration’s focus is development and bettering the lives of the people.

“This road will ease traffic movement in the town which will soon be a city because it deserves to be so,” Mr Gachagua remarked.

He promised residents that the government will not be distracted from its promise to improve the lives of those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

“That is why we have reduced fertilizer prices from Sh7000 to Sh3500 and now further down to Sh2,500.”

“Those who missed out last time should make an effort to be registered to get subsidised fertilizer,” he added.

The DP said the government will soon start purchasing maize at better prices for its strategic grain reserves.

“We will pay farmers within 48 hours in a bid to weed out cartels and brokers,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST