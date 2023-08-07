Monday, August 7, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has urged President William Ruto not to treat those who criticise his government as enemies.

In a social media post on Monday, Kabando, who has recently emerged as a fervent critic of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime, stated that Ruto should take a cue from the late former President Mwai Kibaki, who welcomed his critics.

“Rais Ruto, don’t be lied to that your critics hate you. You know some of us well, we’ll say it with clean hearts,” Kabando said.

“Even in Kibaki’s and Uhuru’s era, we spoke boldly against any excesses,” Kabando added.

Political analysts and some politicians have been vocal with their opinions about the President with some praising him, others faulting him.

Due to being a fierce critic of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime, Kabando was left out of the five-day tour of President William Ruto to the Mt Kenya region that began on Friday.

