Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has blasted President William Ruto for touring the Mt Kenya region to launch projects initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto started his five-day tour of the vote-rich region on Saturday where he toured Githurai, Kiambu County, and presided over the official opening of the modern market built there.

“The building of modern markets in counties, equipped with value addition facilities, will provide a conducive environment, cut down losses, and expand earnings for traders.

“That is our priority in the Plan as we transform Kenya.

“Officially opened the Githurai Market, Kiambu County,” Ruto said.

Kabando came out to disparage the launch; he implied that Ruto is riding on projects his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, initiated to hoodwink the Mt Kenya region locals.

He said Ruto was reneging on the promises with which he sought office.

“Rais Ruto, all those projects you’ve come to Mt.Kenya to launch are of Uhuru’s era.

“Where is the Guaranteed Minimum Returns for our avocados, coffee, milk, coffee, tea, macadamia, and rice that you so loudly promised?” Kabando posed.

