Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Former Member of Parliament for Mukurweini, Kabando Wa Kabando, has revealed the significant mistake that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga made in Luo Nyanza during the last election, which led to his defeat by President William Ruto.

Raila lost narrowly to Ruto with less than 250,000 votes separating the two.

Reacting to Raila Odinga‘s shock loss to Ruto in the hotly contested election, Kabando said the former Premier lost the duel due to his handshake with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kabando said Raila Odinga’s handshake with Ruto cost the former Premier some votes in Luo Nyanza and that is the reason he lost to Ruto with a slight margin.

The former lawmaker contended that this slim margin could have been secured if Raila had managed to retain the loyalty of his allies and supporters within the Luo community.

“Part of the reason why Raila is not President today is that he antagonizes his community… even his own MP in Bondo and Senator in Kisumu are drifting away.

“He lost because of the handshake,” Kabando said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST