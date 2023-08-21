Monday, August 21, 2023 – The Chief Justice Martha Koome-led Judiciary has broken silence over the Lavington property dispute which has raised concerns among Kenyans.

This is after DCI detectives controversially arrested an elderly couple in Lavington and supervised the hostile takeover of his land.

But in a statement, Judiciary stated the DCI was not implementing lawful court orders because the matter is still pending in court.

Hours after the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin issued a statement defending his officers who arrested the couple to facilitate a take-over, the Judiciary has clarified that there is no court order in place on eviction.

The couple was arrested by DCI officers on Saturday and taken in for questioning, even as hired youths fenced off part of the land claimed by Munir Ahmed Chaundri, a 75-year-old who currently lives in the United Kingdom.

The dramatic arrest sparked outrage online where Kenyans on Twitter, now X, led by Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai and activist Boniface Mwangi accused the DCI of disregarding the law.

Activist Boniface Mwangi said, “The approach taken by the DCI should worry all Kenyans because someone can just walk into your property and lay claim to it with the protection of the police.”

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Bhati’s 27-year-old daughter is heard saying she was born and brought up on the property.

In this video screengrab, a group of youth is seen preparing to fence off part of the Lavington disputed property after an elderly couple was arrested by DCI officers on August 19, 2023.

“This is our home, I was born and raised here, I don’t know why my parents have been arrested,” she said before her parents were freed on intervention of the Kileleshwa MCA Alai.

