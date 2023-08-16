Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – United States President Joe Biden has embarrassed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has been asserting that last year’s Kenyan election was rigged in favor of the current President, William Ruto.

In his message delivered by United States ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, during the official opening of the annual devolution conference in Eldoret on Thursday, Joe Biden termed Kenya as the most stable democracy in the continent.

She dived into the August 9 General Elections which she termed as the most credible and fairest election Kenya has ever had.

“What I witnessed was nothing short of remarkable.

“Kenya held what many analysts and commentators say was the freest, fairest, and the most credible elections in Kenyan history,” Whitman said amidst applause from the audience.

“The elections were observed by international and local election organisations and the results were upheld by the Kenyan Supreme Court and power was transferred normally and peacefully at the time.” She added.

This is a big embarrassment to Raila Odinga who has been saying that last year’s election was not free, fair, and verifiable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST