Friday, August 4, 2023 – Embattled Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has maintained that the former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party will not decamp from Azimio, putting to rest reports of a planned exit from the Opposition.

In the past few weeks, Kioni met various leaders from the Mt Kenya region, including NARC-Kenya party leader Martha Karua, former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, and Party of National Unity leader Peter Munya, sparking rumors of a planned exit from Azimio.

This is after Raila Odinga failed to pick any member from the vote-rich Kikuyu community to represent the Mt. Kenya region in the anticipated dialogue with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

In a statement, Kioni disputed the rumors and noted that the meetings focused on the interests of the Mt. Kenya region.

“We are not leaving Azimio but that doesn’t mean that we will not think about our people.

“You have seen (DAP-K leader Eugene) Wamalwa and (former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe) Oparanya trying to bring the Western people together.

Also, (Azimio) Raila Odinga has in the past brought ODM leaders from the Luo region, so for us, we have to think about the interests of our people,” he stated.

The former Ndaragwa MP explained that the Kamwene leaders’ meeting serves as a platform for Mt. Kenya leaders to address various problems affecting their constituents. Kamwene is a Kikuyu word that means “the owner”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST