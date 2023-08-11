Friday, August 11, 2023 – Jay-Z’s Made In America festival featuring Lizzo has been cancelled due to ‘severe’ circumstances amid her recent sexual harassment lawsuit.

The festival, which was set to take place in Philadelphia on September 2 and 3, took to its Instagram on Tuesday to make the shocking announcement.

Their statement read: ‘Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.

‘Made In America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.’

The festival wanted to make clear that the future of the event is not in jeopardy as they said it would be returning to the original venue of Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2024.

Those who already had tickets for the two-day event will be refunded at the original point of purchase. The yearly two-day festival was founded in 2012 by Jay-Z.

Along with Lizzo other top acts included SZA, Metro Boomin, Latto, Coi Leray, Lil Yachty, and Coco Jones.

This comes as Lizzo’s former back-up dancers have continued to speak up against the singer, after fling a lawsuit over an alleged hostile workplace environment and claims of weight shaming and sexual harassment.