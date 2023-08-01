Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o had a rare opportunity of interacting with ODM Leader Raila Odinga at a birthday party held in Karen, Nairobi.

Since vowing to work with President William Ruto, Jalang’o has hardly found time to mingle and hold a conversation with Raila.

In his past interviews, he said while has always been willing to do so, he fears being clobbered by Raila’s supporters in the event he tries to access him.

His decision to work with Ruto has been deemed as a betrayal to the ODM party and Raila, who propelled him to leadership.

However, on Sunday, Jalang’o graced the birthday party of the daughter of Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.

Raila was among the dignitaries invited to the party.

During that party, Jalang’o had an opportunity to Interact with Raila.

Pictures shared by Jalang’o showed them interacting at a close range and evidently having a light moment.

The MP, however, did not reveal the details of their engagement but just thanked the MP for inviting him to the party.

“Thank you Honorable Caleb Hamisi my brother for inviting me home for your daughter’s birthday, what an evening.

“May your home be blessed and may your daughter live to blow 1001 candles,” Jalang’o wrote on Facebook.

Raila and Jalang’o are among the top leaders who were invited to the party.

