Saturday, August 19, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has sensationally claimed that the arrest of Uasin Gishu County Senator Jackson Mandago over the controversial Finland and Canada scholarship scam was just a public relations stunt by President William Ruto.

In a tweet on Friday, Alai said Mandago was arrested because Ruto was visiting Eldoret during the annual devolution conference and he ordered the arrest to avert demonstrations that had been planned.

Mandago was arrested and released on a Sh 500,000 cash bail despite stealing over Sh 1 billion in the controversial scholarship saga.

“Mandago’s arrest was PR.

“Massive PR to deflate the Uasin Gishu’s Maandamano over the Finland Scam,” Alai wrote.

The former blogger further stated that the Uasin Gishu county leadership should apologise to Kenyans on behalf of the affected families.

“We demand an apology on behalf of those conned by Mandago, Bii and their team,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST