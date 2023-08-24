Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Top UK presenter, Rachel Riley has accused Manchester United of “gaslighting” and “green lighting” abuse for their handling of the decision to part company with Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood’s exit was confirmed on Monday, August 21 after a six-month internal investigation into his conduct.

The statement by the club came after charges against the player, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped in February after the key witness in the case, his girlfriend turned mother of his child, Harriet Robson dropped charges against him.

In explaining the lengthy process behind their decision, a Manchester United statement claimed Greenwood “did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged”, adding: “Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture.

“An open letter from chief executive Richard Arnold also said: “While we were unable to access certain evidence for reasons we respect, the evidence we did collate led us to conclude that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with”.

Arnold said that Greenwood’s potential reintegration was “one of the outcomes we considered and planned for” but that “several outcomes have been contemplated and planned for” and his view “evolved”.

Greenwood then issued a statement saying he accepted he had “made mistakes” and took his “share of responsibility”, but added: “I did not do the things I was accused of.”

However, UK presenter, and United fan Riley claimed the club’s statements were “gaslighting” – a term used to describe a form of manipulation where a person is given false information that leads them to question the truth.

She also accused the club of “green lighting” abuse on social media, saying: “This overreaching statement will put wind in the sails of abusers and send a message to victims it’s more trouble than it’s worth to report alleged abuse. It’s so disappointing to see my club contribute to the culture that upholds this.”

“The question before them [United] was not whether Mason Greenwood may be found guilty in a criminal, or even civil court, it was whether he’s fit to wear the United badge, to be a role model to kids who look up to footballers as heroes, and have his name proudly displayed on shirts sold in the club shop,” Riley wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Riley had previously said she would stop supporting United if forward Greenwood stayed at the club.

She also told podcast The News Agents: “I think it’s gaslighting for people to have two statements saying, Mason Greenwood himself saying he’s been cleared of all charges – which is not the case, the claims were dropped because the key witness dropped out – and they [United] claim new evidence.

“I’ve never been more ashamed of the club. I think it’s just a disgrace. And they had another opportunity to make it right, make a good statement and they have just greenlighted the abuse that’s been going on on social media.”

Writing on X on Tuesday, August 23, the Countdown co-presenter said: “I’ve been a red since before I was born, I’ve passed it on to my baby girls and some of the all-time best times of my life have been working with and cheering on Man United, so I write with such a heavy heart – as a club we’ve handled this appallingly.”

England international Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 following allegations surrounding a voice note published online where he was threatening his partner. She also shared photos showing injuries on her lips and face meted to her by the footballer.

He was later charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

After the charges were dropped in February 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses had withdrawn and new material had come to light, meaning there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.