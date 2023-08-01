Wednesday, August 2, 2023– President William Ruto has yet again proven to be a no-nonsense leader after he locked out top government officials who arrived late at State House to sign their performance contracts.

According to an official programme released by State House Press Secretary Emmanuel Talam, the event was to begin at exactly 8 am.

This meant that all the CSs and their Principal Secretaries were to be seated early enough before the official time when the event would kick off.

Among those who were barred over lateness and did not sign their contracts were Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and his Trade and Industry counterpart Moses Kuria.

Also barred from the event were a few PSs and heads of parastatals who also arrived late for the event.

According to State House insider Dennis Itumbi, gate D was literally a parking lot after top Government officials were locked out.

They were hoping that the President will allow them in but he demanded a written explanation from each of them.

“State House, Gate D, is literally a parking lot as top GOK officials who came in late for Performance Contract signing are locked out. CSs, PSs, parastatal bosses all parked, hoping they will be allowed in.

“Meanwhile, the President demands a written explanation from each of them,’’ Itumbi tweeted.

