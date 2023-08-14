Monday, August 14, 2023 – Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi has said that it’s insensitive to ask couples, especially strangers, when they are having children.

“When will you have children?” is a question you shouldn’t ask strangers. It is insensitive.

You might mean well, but people go through a lot: infertility, miscarriages, difficulty with conceiving,” he said in a post on Thursday, August 10.

“So each time that question pops up, it reminds them of their struggle. If you see couples without children and you care so much about them having children, pray for them, don’t ask them, especially when you don’t know them. It can be rude and intrusive.”