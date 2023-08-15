Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – A lady called Anate Adeleke has advised women to be in abusive marriages where their financial needs are provided, than settling with a broke man.

She stated this on Sunday, August 13, after a Twitter user narrated how a woman went ahead and married her abusive Yahoo boy fiancé against his advice.

“Dear Queens It’s better to be in an abusive marriage where the man provides all your need, than settling with a broke man who will ruin your life with his poverty thinking brain,” she tweeted.