Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora has stated the Kikuyu nation is finished politically after they voted William Ruto as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Manyora said the Kikuyu nation ceased to be dominant in the presidential lineage the moment they allowed Ruto to be the Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces.

Manyora also said the Mt Kenya region is finished politically after they allowed Ruto to ‘swallow’ them and secondly by relinquishing their dominance in business to the Somali community.

He also said a member from the Luhya community has a high chance of winning the presidency if he picks a Somali running mate.

“Luhya will take over power in this country.

“They will achieve this by picking a Muslim deputy.

“The Kikuyu are finished, first by allowing Ruto to swallow them, and, secondly, as Governor Irungu Kangata says, the Somali have snatched the economy from them. Kwisha Kikuyu,” Manyora stated.

