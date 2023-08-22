Tuesday August 22, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has castigated the Kenya Kwanza government, saying President William Ruto has no clear plan to govern the country.

In a statement via Twitter, now X, Ledama said the current government is doing policies by trial and error.

“It is now clear; they have no plan. None!

“It is government by trial and error, and yes, a bit of those ‘prayers!

“Fellow Kenyans, in the UDA Government, we’ve got a fish riding a bicycle,” the Narok Senator tweeted.

Ledama was reacting to Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndungu’s announcement that the government will step back from the fuel import credit scheme it entered with gulf countries.

According to CS Njuguna, the state will instead allow private sector players, including oil marketing companies, banks, and credit insurance providers, to run the scheme.

The government made the decision after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised concerns about currency-related costs that Kenyans will bear from the fuel scheme.

Kenya entered into the agreement with gulf countries in a move to ease forex pressures and stabilize the Kenyan shilling against the dollar by delaying payments for six months.

